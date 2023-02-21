MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department responded to a crash Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., the driver of a dirt bike collided with a Chevy Malibu at the 2200 block of Northwest 157th Street after making a left onto the road.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the area.

The driver of a Honda dirt bike was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident.

