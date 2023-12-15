MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was airlifted to the hospital following a vehicle collision on northbound I-75 in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the crash on northbound I-75 at Miami Gardens Drive in northwest Miami-Dade, at around 10:00 a.m., Friday.

All northbound lanes have been closed for air rescue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.