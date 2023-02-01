SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street.

When units arrived on the scene, they determined there was no shooting at all, just a severe crash between three cars.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.

A rescue truck also got into a crash on the way to the hospital.

Although one person was airlifted, no injuries were reported.

