1 airlifted after SUV slams into Northwest Miami-Dade school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a driver slammed into a school in Northwest Miami-Dade while driving under the influence.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Dr. Henry W. Mack / West Little River K- 8 Center, near Northwest 84th Street and 24th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the driver’s black SUV was wrecked and a passenger was trapped inside.

Had this horrific crash occured during school day, outcome may have been much different. Thankful students/teachers were spared. Arrangements will be made to accommodate children whose classrooms were damaged. Drunk driver crashes into @MDCPS school. https://t.co/7UROIbfgzR — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) November 16, 2019

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team worked to remove the passenger, who was later airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. The patient is listed in critical condition.

According to police, the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a pre-kindergarten classroom and a kindergarten classroom sustained damage as a result of the crash. The 40 students affected will be relocated to other classroom while repairs are made.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.