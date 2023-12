1 person has been airlifted to a local hospital after a shooting occurred outside a Bank of America in Miami Gardens

The shooting occurred on 183 st and NW 2nd ave.

Miami Gardens Police are responding to this incident. SkyForce showed a person handcuffed on the floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

