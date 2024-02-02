SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged argument led to gunfire, leaving one man in the hospital and a suspect still out on the streets.

Police said there was a dispute around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when it escalated into a fight a Southwest 136th Street and 192nd Avenue. One man was ultimately shot, but the shooter managed to escape and has yet to be found.

Meanwhile, the victim was airlifted from the scene to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

As of this writing, there is no information or description of the shooter. Detectives are still investigating the scene.

