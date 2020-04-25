1 airlifted after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person to the hospital after, police said, they were injured in a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 3400 block of Northwest 171st Terrace, just after 7:15 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as crime scene investigators placed evidence markers next to debris on the ground.

Responding officers fund the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics have airlifted the patient to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.