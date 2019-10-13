1 airlifted after rollover wreck in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters freed one person who became trapped after a rollover wreck in Opa-Locka.

According to Opa-Locka Police, a tow truck and a car collided near Northwest 22nd Avenue and State Road 9, at around 1:20 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the impact sent the dark colored sedan into a guardrail and caused the tow truck to flip over on its side.

Authorities shut down the roadways in both directions while crews worked to remove the victim trapped inside the sedan.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

