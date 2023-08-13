MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted one person to the hospital following a rollover wreck in Miami Gardens.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash along the 4400 block of Northwest 183rd Street, just after 4 p.m., Saturday.

An SUV sustained extensive damage. Cameras also showed debris on the roadway.

The victim was airlifted as a trauma alert to Ryder Trauma Center.

As of late Saturday night, there is no word on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.