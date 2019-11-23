1 airlifted after reported shooting at Florida Memorial University

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person to the hospital after police responded to a reported shooting at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Gardens Police and Opa-Locka Police units responded to the scene at the campus near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 158th Street, just after 10:15 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics have airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. The patient’s condition is unknown.

7News cameras captured the moment crews wheeled the victim into the hospital.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or whether they have taken someone into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

