NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An out-of-control pickup truck came to rest right outside someone’s doorstep in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending one person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the chaotic crash in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 25th Avenue, Saturday morning.

The wreck left the overturned pickup truck wedged between a sedan and an SUV in front of a house.

Rescue crews took the injured victim away in an ambulance and later airlifted them to the hospital. As of Saturday night, the patient’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

