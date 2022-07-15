NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene of the crash near Northwest 106th Street, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have reopened one of the southbound lanes after shutting down all them near the scene of the crash.

According to investigators, the crash took place sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the southbound lanes.

Troopers said the victim suffered serious injuries. They have not specified how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as they continue to investigate.

