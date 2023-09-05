MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after a multi-car crash in Miami.

Miami Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene of the crash at 1200 NE 79th St., Monday night.

According to police, five cars were involved in the crash and that someone from one of the cars involved tried to flee the scene.

During the crash, one person was ejected from their vehicle.

7News cameras captured the victim as they arrived at the hospital on a gurney with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes on the 79th Street Causeway were reopened to traffic but the westbound lanes remain closed as police continue to asses the situation.

A second person was also possibility ejected from their car during the crash.

