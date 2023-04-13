WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down for a little more than an hour due to a crash near the Turnpike, which caused one person to be airlifted to the hospital. One lane remained closed as crews worked to remove the car from the highway.

Emergency vehicles closed all lanes around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday as they cleaned up the crash site.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a gray Audi SUV lost control and collided with the guardrail. The male driver was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6 a.m., live video footage showed traffic at a complete stop near Miami Gardens Drive. The highway was reopened about half an hour later.

Drivers may want to leave their homes with some extra time as the lane closure has caused delays in the area.

Commuters may use the express lanes as an alternate route.

