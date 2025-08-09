MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the one-alarm blaze along the 4400 block of Northwest 204th Street, Friday night.

7News cameras captured smoke billowing from the roof.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames, but the extent of the damage to the home remains unclear.

Paramedics had to airlift an adult victim as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Health Ryder Trauma Center. Their condition is unclear.

Fire crews were seen in the back of the home with the apparent aim of turning off the home’s utilities.

