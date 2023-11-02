MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery crash has left one person dead and another with severe injuries in Miami Gardens.

The incident occurred around 2:57 a.m. Thursday on US 441, leaving the street shutdown in both directions between Northwest 215th Street to Northwest 207th Street.

Live video footage captured the aftermath of the serious collision, revealing two vehicles at the heart of the incident. One SUV, with extensive front-end damage, appeared to have collided head-on with a silver sedan, which was left charred from the ensuing fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) found a burned body inside of the car that went up in flames. A person in the other car had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital (JMH) with severe burn injuries. The moment was captured as healthcare personnel rushed the victim into the hospital.

As of now, the identities of the individuals involved remain undisclosed, with officials continuing their investigation at the scene.

Morning commuters are urged to seek alternate routes when traveling on southbound US 441. As of 8 a.m., the northbound lanes have reopened to traffic.

