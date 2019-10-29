1 airlifted after crash on SR 826 ramp in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a driver to the hospital after, officials said, he was involved in a crash on the new ramp connecting northbound Palmetto Expressway to the Interstate 75 corridor in Hialeah.

Florida Highway Patrol, Hialeah Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash, just after 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The driver appears to have lost control and hit the guardrail. Officials said the motorist was thrown from the vehicle.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the victim as first responders rendered aid.

The victim’s condition remains unknown, but he appeared to be conscious and alert before and during transport.

Northbound traffic along the Palmetto is currently blocked at the ramp. The crash has also caused heavy congestion on the Gratigny Expressway.

