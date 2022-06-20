OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted one person to the hospital following a violent crash in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the collision in the area of Ali Baba Avenue and Johnson Street, Sunday morning.

Paramedics airlifted the injured victim to Ryder Trauma Center. The patient’s condition is unknown.

Cameras captured a damaged pole and a transpormer that was knocked down during the crash.

Florida Power and Light crews later responded to the scene to make repairs.

