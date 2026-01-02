FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the head in Florida City, according to authorities.

According to Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the area of 501 NW 15th Street just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators were seen searching for clues in the cordoned off intersection, where several evidence markers and bullet casings were spotted scattered across the road.

The victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

Their condition is unknown.

