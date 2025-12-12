NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people were injured with one person being airlifted to a hospital after a car veered off the road and crashed into a fence outside a home in North Miami.

The crash happened outside a home near Northwest 10th Avenue and 125th Street, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce was hovering above the scene where a vehicle appeared to have rammed through a fence.

A person could be seen loaded onto a stretcher nearby as rescue crews looked through the vehicle.

Officials confirmed four people were injured, with one of them needing to be airlifted to the hospital.

The other three were transported as trauma alerts by ambulance to a local area hospital.

Their exact conditions are unknown.

The exact circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation.

