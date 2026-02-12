NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person to the hospital following a crash along Interstate 75 in Northwest Miami-Dade that left two other people injured, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck in the express lanes near Miami Gardens Drive, at arounf 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Traffic cameras rolled as MDFR’s air rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway to transport the injured victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Paramedics assessed a two other patients at the scene. One was transported by ground to an area hospital, and the other refused transport, officials said.

Meanwhile, troopers shut down the southbound express lanes near Miami Gardens Drive and diverted traffic to the regular lanes. Traffic was backed up all the way north to Miramar Parkway.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

