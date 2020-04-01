1 adult, 6 kids transported after being trapped in house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that trapped seven residents, including six children, inside a Miami Gardens house.

The fire erupted at a home in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 159th Street, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said one of the six children made an attempt to escape the house by breaking the window, until fire crews arrived.

“We had heavy smoke showing from multiple sides of the structure, as we also encountered a child that had broken a window and attempted to self-evacuate,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said.

Four of the victims were resuscitated on the scene.

“Miami-Dade firefighters did an extremely good job,” Jadallah said, “obviously, pulling them out, resuscitating them on scene and getting them to the hospital in a stable manner.”

Cellphone video showed one of four children being loaded into an air ambulance to be transported to the hospital.

All the victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

All of those who were rescued from the home are said to be stable, but two are in critical condition. The victims range in age from an infant to a senior citizen in a wheelchair.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, firefighters said it looked like the blaze started in the front of the home, in the living room.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.