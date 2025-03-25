NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived in the area of 41st Street and 23rd Court to find thick black smoke coming out of the structure and conducted a fire attack to work on extinguishing the blaze.

The fire has since been extinguished.

One adult and two juveniles have been transported to local hospitals due to possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire, as well as the extent of the damage, remains unclear.

