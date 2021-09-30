MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has unveiled a public charging program during National Drive Electric Week.

Charging stations for electric cars will be installed in several public parking facilities.

Officials said on Thursday the program is a big step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s so critical that we focus on emissions when we’re dealing with climate change and reducing our carbon footprint, because fully 55% of greenhouse gas emissions comes from the transportation sector, so everything that we can do to reduce carbon with our vehicles will make a huge difference,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The installations are part of the county’s new climate action strategy that aims for a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox