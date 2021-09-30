MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has unveiled a public charging program during National Drive Electric Week.

Charging stations for electric cars will be installed in several public parking facilities.

Officials said on Thursday the program is a big step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s so critical that we focus on emissions when we’re dealing with climate change and reducing our carbon footprint, because fully 55% of greenhouse gas emissions comes from the transportation sector, so everything that we can do to reduce carbon with our vehicles will make a huge difference,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The installations are part of the county’s new climate action strategy that aims for a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

