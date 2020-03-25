Miami-Dade Transit suspends some Metrobus Express routes due to COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit has suspended some Metrobus Express routes citing a “significant decline in ridership” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Routes 836 and 175 will be suspended until further notice starting on Thursday, transit officials said.

The following Metrobus Express routes are being suspended until further notice:

Route 836 – 836 Express – as of March 26, 2020

Route 175 – 175 Express – as of March 26, 2020

Route 195 – 95 Express/Broward Blvd to Downtown – as of March 27, 2020

Route 295 – 95 Express/Broward Blvd to Civic Center – as of March 27, 2020

Route 196 – 95 Express/Sheridan to Downtown – as of March 27, 2020

Route 296 – 95 Express/Sheridan to Civic Center – as of March 27, 2020

“Riders wishing to travel to Civic Center and Downtown Miami can still use Route 95/Golden Glades Express, which will continue to operate on an adjusted schedule,” officials said.

For more information on Metrobus schedules and routes, riders are asked to call 311.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.