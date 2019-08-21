Miami-Dade Transit introduces new ‘contact-less’ payment system

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit officials have launched a new program to make paying for Metrorail rides easier.

Transit officials launched a contact-less payment system that allows riders to pay by tapping their credit card or smartphone, Wednesday.

The program allows riders to pay for their fares without inserting, swiping or signing.

Smartphone users who have set up a digital wallet — such as Apple, Google or Samsung Pay — will be able to use the new feature.

Credit card users can check to see if their card works with the system by looking for what looks like a sideways WiFi icon on the front or back of the card.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.