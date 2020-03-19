Miami-Dade Transit announces reduced service during weekdays due to coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit has announced a reduction in service to Metrorail, Metromover and Metrobus services during weekdays due to the coronavirus.

In a statement released Thursday night, transit officials said the changes will take effect starting Friday.

The decision to reduce service was made to prioritize the safety of transit riders, employees and the community, transit officials said.

Officials are encouraging customers to use contactless, online and mobile payment methods to ride transit and to use public transit for essential trips only.

Along with the reduction in service, transit officials announced that the ADA and Special Transportation offices will be closed for face-to-face contact, and the deadline to renew EASY cards has been extended until March 27.

“Customers who need assistance should call the Paratransit Call Center at 786-469-5000, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” officials said.

Lost items on a Miami-Dade Transit vehicle or facility can be reported online, officials said, and parking facilities at Metrorail stations and Park and Ride lots will remain open.

A full list of changes can be found below.

Metrorail:

Both the Orange Line and the Green Line of the Metrorail system will continue to operate on weekdays, from 5 a.m. to midnight, with a reduced schedule.

Metrorail weekend services will operate as published and will be monitored closely.

Adjusted Service Levels:

A.M/P.M. Peak: 20-minute headway on each line with a combined headway of 10 minutes south of Earlington Heights.

Midday: 30-minute headway on each line with a combined headway of 15 minutes south of Earlington Heights.

Late Night: 60-minute headway on each line with a combined headway of 30 minutes south of Earlington Heights

Metromover:

The Metromover will continue to operate from 5 a.m. to midnight with a reduced frequency of 25% on weekdays and will be monitored closely to avoid overcrowding of vehicles and stations.

Metromover weekend services will operate as published and will be monitored closely.

Metrobus:

On weekdays, Miami-Dade Transit’s Metrobus system will continue to run weekday routes across Miami-Dade County with reduced frequencies.

Routes with low frequency were not considered for further reduction.

All or some of the following routes will experience reduced frequency on weekdays: 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 27, 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 51, 52, 62, 73, 75, 77, 79, 87, 88, 93, 99, 102, 103, 104, 105, 107, 108, 110, 112, 113, 119, 120, 135, 136, 137, 150, 175, 183, 195, 196, 204, 252, 277, 287, 288, 295, 296, 297, 836.

Metrobus weekend services will remain operating as published and will be monitored closely.

For additional information about transit and countywide services, visit miamidade.gov/coronavirus or call 311.

