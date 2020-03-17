Miami-Dade to close all restaurant dining rooms, gyms, more in response to COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials have announced the closure of restaurant dining rooms, gyms, banquet halls and more across the county in response to COVID-19.

Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon made the announcement in a Tuesday morning press conference.

Among the closures include:

All restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs, nightclubs, banquet halls, cabarets, breweries, cafeterias, and alcohol and food service with seating for more than 8 people.

Kitchens will remain open for drive-thru pick up and delivery.

The closures do not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations or convenience stores. However, seating areas in these places will be closed.

The order also applies to all movie theaters, concert houses, play houses, auditoriums, bowling alleys, arcades, gyms and fitness centers.

Gyms that accommodate less than eight people, or that are part of a residential building or police or fire station are exempt.

