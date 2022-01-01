(WSVN) - COVID testing sites in Miami-Dade are open on this New Year’s Day for those who want to get tested as the omicron variant continues to spread across South Florida.

Testing sites in Miami-Dade that are open on New Year’s Day are Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center, and Miami-Dade College North. The Islamic Center of Greater Miami also opened a temporary COVID PCR testing site. These locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Port Miami Terminal J will also be testing from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

