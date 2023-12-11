MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade school teacher, 29-year-old Mauricio Alexander Ruiz, appeared in court over the weekend after being charged with “offenses against a student.”

According to police, in 2021, Ruiz was a part time teacher at West Miami Middle School in Coral Way when he was in communications with a 13-year-old student.

During the course of their relationship, police said, Ruiz and the student would have video calls and would send money to the student in exchange for their explicit photos in return.

On Friday, Ruiz was arrested. He was still teaching at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, located at 525 NW 147th St. at the time of his arrest.

Ruiz has since bonded out of jail.

