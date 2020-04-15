Miami-Dade Superintendent says students unlikely to return to class this school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Now that students have transitioned fully to online learning, it appears they will not be returning to school anytime soon, according to Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

He says between the short amount of time left in the semester along with logistics issues, returning to school may not be worth it.

“Considering the fact that we have only anywhere between 27 and 33 days of school left for students, since our school year ends June 3rd, but graduations begin May 26th, it does not make sense, nor do I believe it is prudent or in the best interest from a health perspective for students, teachers and parents for us to reopen schools this school year,” Carvalho said.

He noted that any decision on returns will depend on information from the Centers for Disease Control, the county health department and the state Department of Education.

