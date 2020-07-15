Miami-Dade superintendent: Reopening of schools will depend on COVID-19 numbers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the reopening of schools will depend on COVID-19 numbers.

Carvalho said parents who responded to a district survey on the upcoming were split, with half wanting face-to-face learning and the other half wanting online instruction.

“Whether or not we reopen schools in a physical manner, or reopen schools to begin with sustained continuous learning depends on local health data existing here at that time,” Carvalho said.

Carvalho said they will continue monitoring the data and talking to experts before they make a final decision.

Carvalho’s comments come a day after Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke on the reopening of schools.

