Miami-Dade superintendent provides answers to anxious students and parents about returning to school

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many Miami-Dade parents and students are looking for answers as the upcoming school year nears.

New plans being explored by the Miami-Dade public school system involves a hybrid system of part of the semester being completed online and the other in-person.

Other options include having classes either completely online or in-person.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “Inclusive of social distancing, inclusive of deep cleaning and sanitization cycles during the day, evenings and weekends. Inclusive of installations of personal protective equipment.”

The new model would bring back students and teachers with heightened hygienic and social distancing practices.

Carvalho said, “We’re going to do our very best in terms of social distancing in the classrooms, our very best in terms of utilizing non-traditional educational space like media centers, like gymnasiums, for the purpose of amplifying educational space. But the likelihood that all schools will be able to accomplish six feet of separation between desks is very small.”

There are two hybrid options being explored. One includes having the students alternate days between online and in-person classes. The other is to do a block schedule with two consecutive in-school days.

“Our plan includes the ability also to quickly pivot to an online or distanced learning model should conditions worsen significantly,” Carvalho said.

