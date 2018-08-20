Miami-Dade superintendent: First day back to school was ‘seamless’

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of thousands of students in Miami-Dade made their way into classrooms as the first day of school kicked off Monday.

When asked to describe the first day back to school, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho responded it was, “exhilarating, seamless, perfect execution after weeks of practice.”

The day kicked off with both anticipation and anxiety for teachers, parents and students alike.

“A lot of jitters, not really knowing what to expect on the first day,” said parent Veronica Clark.

Students at South Hialeah Elementary voiced their feelings ahead of the first day and their hopes for the rest of the year.

“Excited and nervous at the same time,” said student Shanell Marrero.

“Have a good time and do all my school work and homework,” said student Gean Marrero.

Students at Westland Hialeah were greeted to a performance by their dance team.

“It’s really exciting and a good adventure to go into another year,” said Thalia Fernandez, a junior at Westland Hialeah Senior High School.

However, before sunrise, Monday, bus drivers were already awake and ready for the day. Drivers were greeted by Carvalho, who passed out breakfast and coffee to the drivers.

“This is a special day for [the] education system,” said bus driver Joel Henry.

The start of the year also brings new programs for both students and teachers. Carvalho also made his rounds, visiting several schools across the district.

“There’s so much to be excited about,” Carvalho said. “This is the first year ever that Miami-Dade County Public Schools became an A-rated school system. Second year in a row no F schools. This is the year about going beyond the promise. This is about matching last year’s success and actually improving on it.”

Many students are motivated for this upcoming year, including graduation and what comes next.

“Trying to get my grades up, do better in school, behave better,” said Westland High student Jesus Salazar.

“Just graduating and going to college,” said Westland High senior Melessa Lemdesma. “That’s just my plan.”

A total of 340,000 students are registered in the county and about 94 percent were present for the first day.

