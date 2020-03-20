Miami-Dade superintendent delivers online learning progress report

MIAMI (WSVN) - A progress report about digital learning from Miami-Dade County Schools’ superintendent was outlined today.

Alberto Carvalho spoke about device distribution.

The district has distributed 56,000 devices and more are on the way and will be distributed after spring break.

Administrators are also re-evaluating technical issues with the online learning load after parents complained.

200,000 meals have been distributed this week at 350 schools.

After spring break, grab and go bags will be offered for pickup.

Carvalho said, “It will be a grab and go model, every single parent, every single child, no questions asked, can come to our schools and grab a bag with the following days breakfast and lunch.”

Those grab and go bags will be available between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

No decision has been made about graduation yet, but one can be expected over the next month.

