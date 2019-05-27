Miami-Dade students write letters of support to child migrants at Homestead facility

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from Miami-Dade County schools spent part of their holiday weekend spreading positive messages to the children at the Homestead Detention Center.

The students gathered Monday to write letters of love, support and solidarity, in both English and Spanish, to tell the young migrants inside they are not alone.

The students were also joined by other parties, including students from New York and Miami-Dade County educators.

“What we’re asking is to allow us to bring our teachers, our principals, into here and educate out children. These are our children. They’re all children of the same God, and they’re not getting the same curriculum as we are giving kids on this side of the fence,” said Miami-Dade School Board member Larry Feldman. “This is about passion. This is about humanity. This is about what makes us a community. It is caring about all kids, all people, regardless of their color or their race or their skin, their ethnicity.”

There are currently about 3,200 children being held at the Homestead facility, making it the largest detention site for child migrants in the country.

