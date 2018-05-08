Miami-Dade students with autism celebrate prom

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of Miami-Dade County Public School students with autism spectrum disorder had an unforgettable prom experience, Tuesday.

The celebration kicked off at the Double Tree by Hilton Miami Airport and Convention Center in West Miami-Dade. It was an enjoyable and memorable day made possible thanks to a group of generous sponsors.

“We have a dozen sponsors contributing close to $10,000 to bring happiness, music, food and a great time to these young people,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Rosa Maria Perez from South Miami Senior High was among the students that got to enjoy the total prom experience with her peers.

When asked how she felt, Perez said she was excited. “I love this!”

Perez even got to share the dance floor with Carvalho, who said this prom experience is one of his favorites.

“If it’s good for some, it ought to be good for everyone. Today, we have 400 kids having a great time, celebrating just like anyone would,” said Carvalho.

The prom celebration included two performances, the first featuring dancers from Miami Arts Studio at Zelda Glazier. The second performance featured dancers from Coral Park Senior High and a group of their schoolmates, giving students like Sandro Ruiz a chance to show off their smooth moves.

While dancing may not be for everyone, students like Alejandro Mendes from South Miami Senior High enjoyed the music.

“I don’t dance. I only watch them dance, but I enjoy the songs,” said Mendes.

And no prom experience can be complete without a king a queen. The two were crowned and shared a moment on the dance floor surrounded by their peers.

