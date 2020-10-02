Miami-Dade students, teachers to return to campus starting Monday; teacher’s union president expresses worry

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some students and teachers will be headed back to school campuses throughout Miami-Dade County on Monday, but the teacher’s union urged parents to keep their children at home if possible.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade, said she is worried about Miami-Dade County Public School’s staggered reopening plan, which begins on Monday.

“I don’t feel confident, but nevertheless, the school board made this decision,” Hernandez-Mats said.

On Friday, M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted several photos on Twitter as he checked in on schools that are getting ready to receive students again during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I understand the level of anxiety. I’m a father,” Carvalho said. “My commitment is that we are going to spare no effort in ensuring that the steps we will take between now and Monday shall be taken to protect our work force, to protect our teachers, to protect our students.”

The Miami-Dade school board unanimously decided to send students back to campus earlier than they had originally intended to.

The vote in favor of this happened despite the Florida Education Commissioner’s letter where he expressed “grave concerns” in the district’s staggered plan to reopen schools, which was supposed to start on Oct. 14.

Students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade, as well as Exceptional Student Education, can go back to campus if they so choose on Monday.

Then, students from grades 2 through 6, students in 9th grade and 10th grade who wish to learn in person can do so starting Wednesday. All other students can head back to campus on Friday.

Inside schools, students will notice face coverings, hand sanitizer and social distancing requirements. Students using the bus will use hand sanitizer before hopping on board, and only one student will be allowed per bench.

Officials said schools will be thoroughly cleaned throughout the day, and every single area will be fogged and sanitized before students return for the next school day.

Hernandez-Mats expressed her reservations about the plan, especially because some of her family members contracted the virus. She added her grandmother died from the virus.

“When I’m fighting for safety for our kids and for our teachers, I’m fighting for the entire community because I know how real this is,” Hernandez-Mats said.

If a student or one of their family members contracts COVID-19, their parent or guardian must contact the school immediately.

