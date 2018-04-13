Miami-Dade students prepare for prom — with help from Project UP-START

MIAMI (WSVN) - A prom boutique was hosted to help thousands of Miami-Dade County students get ready for prom.

Prom night is one of the biggest nights for so many students about to graduate high school, but the costs can add up.

The district’s Homeless Assistant Program, Project UP-START, wanted to help Miami-Dade County students find the perfect dress, tux and everything else that’s needed to look nice for the big night — without the high cost.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said student Bre’Yanna Taylor.

The store is providing racks and racks of dresses for students to choose from — and they’re all donated from individuals and organizations.

There are also four rooms full of shoes in every size, jewelry to match and even makeup.

Young men also got to try on tuxes and ties.

“They just told me to pick out whatever I like, you know, try to choose one of your favorite colors,” said student Charles Smith.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was on hand to help.

For him, the prom boutique project is personal. “I know what homelessness is like, because I was homeless in this country, right here in this community,” he said. “I skipped prom. Never even thought about it. That is why we’re providing them hope and opportunity, equity and access, by dressing them appropriately and regally.”

Students’ face lit up as they came out with their perfect fit.

Thousands of Miami-Dade students live below the poverty line, and 8,000 are considered homeless.

Project UP-START allows them to share the same special night as every other student.

“Feels good, and I can’t wait to go have fun at prom,” said student Martin Mayorquin.

“I feel it’s a wonderful program, because you never know what happens to these kids,” said student Wendolyne Rivera, “maybe they’re going through things at home, their parents can’t help them out.”

Becca’s Closet is one of many donors. Rebecca, a former Broward High School student, started collecting dresses for girls who couldn’t afford them and left this beautiful legacy in her death.

“Like Rebecca said, ‘Little things can make a big difference in someone’s life, and it’s not about the dress, it’s about somebody caring,'” said Jay Kirtman with Becca’s Closet.

It’s a gift that has not gone unnoticed.

“It means a lot because some people don’t have the money to buy the clothes they really want,” Taylor said, ” and just to have this opportunity is life-changing.”

