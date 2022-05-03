WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some deserving South Florida students got the chance to enjoy a rockin’ prom, as hundreds of students on the autism spectrum had a day to remember.

About 200 high schoolers got together dressed in their best.

“These dresses are colorful, the music is loud, the lights are very pretty and colorful. I like my new happy look,” said Briana, a student.

For an unforgettable day marking a tremendous milestone, Miami-Dade Schools put on its 10th annual prom for students with autism spectrum disorder at the Double Tree Hilton in West Miami-Dade.

“We’re just really happy that we finally got to have prom again after two years of not being able to do it because of COVID,” said Ivette Feeney, a teacher.

This year’s theme?

“Havana nights,” said Briana.

“It looks fun. I can see people on the dance floor dancing,” said Jose Ravello, a student.

Students got the total prom experience, from pictures to food. A prom king and queen was even crowned, as well as the dancing.

“I like dancing,” said Andres, a student.

Prom is a rite of passage for any teenager. On Tuesday, these students got their moment to shine and showed everyone just how much they have to celebrate.

“We have to believe in that potential. Our teachers are there to support them and help them, and here we are. They’re coming towards the end of their 12th year in school, and they have much more to look forward to,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres.

The event was completely free to the students thanks to the support from the community.

