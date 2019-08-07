Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office set to announce charges against Homestead Police officer

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will be holding a media conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce the charges against a Homestead Police officer.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will be joined by Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. at the State Attorney’s Office, located in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 12th Street, at 2 p.m.

The two are set to provide details of the investigation leading to the officer’s arrest.

The officer’s name has not been released.

