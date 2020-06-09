Miami-Dade State Attorney to drop curfew violation charges against protesters

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has announced her office is dropping all charges against protesters arrested for violating the countywide curfew.

Fernandez Rundle made the announcement, Tuesday.

Miami-Dade State attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle says she is dropping all charges against protesters arrested for violating the county curfew.

"I see no value in prosecuting these individuals and plan to drop all their cases in the absence of aggravating circumstances." — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 9, 2020

“I see no value in prosecuting these individuals and plan to drop all of their cases in the absence of aggravating circumstances,” she said. “Together, we can work to make Miami-Dade County a safe, secure and respectful community for all and a place where everyone’s voices are heard and valued.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez implemented the curfew May 30 after protests turned violent and looting broke out.

Gimenez lifted the curfew, Monday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.