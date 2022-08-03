MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach in connection to the discovery of a body found in an alley.

Miami-Dade Special Response Team officers responded to a residence on 69th Street and Byron Avenue where they eventually brought out Ron Adam Donaldson in handcuffs, Tuesday night.

Officials said he is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Video footage showed police outside of his Miami Beach apartment.

“Come out with your hands up,” said an officer on a megaphone. “This is the Miami-Dade Police Department.”

Surveillance video showed a man pushing a woman out of his vehicle where he shoots her and gets back into his car. He drove off immediately after.

According to his social media pages, he is a husband and father who served in the Navy and most recently worked as a financial advisor.

Donaldson made his first appearance in court Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder.

The body of the woman was found after 911 calls came in around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

Police arrived at the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street where they found her dead in an alleyway.

“It’s very heartwrenching to see another person like that has been taken away,” said a witness.

Family members of the woman have identified her as 25-year-old Wendy Nicole Rose Daniel.

“She was a very loving and outgoing little girl, young lady,” said Crystal Joyce, aunt of the victim. “She was nothing but 25. She was a baby. She didn’t deserve that.

She is said to have been a dancer in Miami, which is speculated how she may have met Donaldson.

“And we don’t know if he had a gun, maybe he put a gun on her and made her get in the car. Maybe she couldn’t get out for 30 minutes,” said Joyce. “Maybe he didn’t let her out until he got ready to push her out of the car and kill her. I want justice for my baby because if he raped her, if they were having sex and whatever they were doing. He pushed her out of the car, that was enough. He didn’t have to kill her. Why did he shoot her after he pushed her out of the car? Why did he do that?”

He is currently being held without bond.

If you have any information on this murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

