Miami-Dade sees significant increase in power outages as Eta’s showers persist

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County saw a significant increase in power outages due to the strong winds and rain that accompanied Tropical Storm Eta.

In just three hours on Monday morning, the county saw an increase of more than 12,000 residents experiencing a power outage in the area.

As of 6:30 a.m., Miami-Dade reported 7,120 power outages. At 9:30 a.m., the number rose to 19,340.

Broward County also reported an increase in power outages.

At 6:30 a.m., there were 8,390 power outages and there were 100 more by 9:30 a.m.

This number, however, showed drastic drop compared to the 21,880 power outages that were reported in the county on Sunday night.

Officials and power and light crews continue to monitor and repair these outages as they arise.

