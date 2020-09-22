Miami-Dade schools votes to return to in-person learning in mid-October

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ board members have voted unanimously to return to in-person learning beginning in mid-October.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he wanted students back on campus on Oct. 5, but the date was pushed back to Oct. 14 in Tuesday’s vote.

“This has been the most difficult decision that I’ve had to make as a school board member,” M-DCPS board member Mari Tere Rojas said. “I know it is for the rest of my colleagues, as well. It’s been very, very hard.”

On that date, officials said it will be a staggered start before all students return to campus on Oct. 21.

According to the district, parents will have the option to let their children continue learning virtually.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.