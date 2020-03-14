Miami-Dade schools transitioning to remote learning

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the amount of coronavirus cases in Florida continue to rise, more and more schools are beginning to switch to remote learning.

Superintendent Robert Carvalho said,”I am declaring an emergency closure of all schools for the week beginning March 16th.

All Miami-Dade public schools will be closed beginning Monday. The decision came after a Bay Harbor Island school was forced to close after an employee who works with students tested positive for COVID-19.

Carvalho said, “That individual is responsible for the aftercare services of dozens, dozens, of children attending both public and private schools in the area. The cross pollination through families, meaning siblings of those children who attend middle schools and senior high schools across the community is something we could not ignore.”

Broward County has taken a similar measure.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said, “Broward County public schools will close temporarily in response to the threat of coronavirus.”

A protest by the teacher’s union in part led to the decision by Broward County to not require teachers and staff to come to work.

Carvalho says that Miami-Dade continues to prepare for the transition to remote learning.

Remote learning devices began being distributed Friday.

Officials say they are working to find relief for hourly employees who will not be paid.

Cafeterias will remain open despite the school closures.

One parent of a Miami-Dade public school student said, “Now it’s either if we have to go to work will we need resources, money, babysitters, everything. If we don’t have the money, we have to stay home to be with the kids.”

Another parent said, “It’s getting serious. They’re trying to help protect the children they’re trying to help protect the teachers.”

“We need to keep the kids safe and healthy, and I have a kid with disabilities so you know that’s going to make it even much better,” a mother said.

A father of a Miami-Dade student added, “I think it’s a good idea because we don’t know much about this virus and it seems to be spreading.”

Miami-Dade says it will begin passing out 200,000 devices beginning Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

