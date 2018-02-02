Miami-Dade Schools to review policy for Baker Acting children

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools is exploring a possible change in policy after a 7-year-old student was Baker Acted following a violent outburst.

The boy, a student Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami, was handcuffed and taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after he hit and kicked a teacher.

The district has ordered its police department to review the policy requiring children be restrained.

Police will also have to check with a supervisor before they determine whether a child needs psychiatric evaluation.

