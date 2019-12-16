Miami-Dade Schools Police welcome over 80 new recruits

MIAMI (WSVN) - Recruits have been sworn to serve as the newest additions to Miami-Dade Schools Police.

The department hosted a swearing in ceremony for more than 80 new officers, Monday.

It is the largest group to be welcomed at one time in their history.

“We can actually say that we have the largest school board police department in the country, and certainly the best,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We do it through the investment of our community to protect our kids.”

The new hires came in the wake of new legislation that was passed as a result of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

The district has hired more than 200 officers, and there are currently more than 90 police recruits training at the academy.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.