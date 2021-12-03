MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are searching for a missing Miami Central Senior High School student.

The search is on for 16-year-old Evelin Maudli Avila.

Police said she hasn’t been seen since Nov. 30.

Avila was last seen wearing a green Miami Central Senior polo school shirt, a black sweater, and black jeans.

She stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Schools Police at (305) 995-COPS or (305)471-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.