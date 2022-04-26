(WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl last seen in Hallandale.

Police are looking for Jasmine Shirley and Cassandra Oriente who were both seen at 3:20 p.m. leaving Aventura Waterways K-8 Center during dismissal, Monday.

Shirley was last seen wearing a black Kiss t-shirt, black long pants and black converse shoes.

Oriente was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves, and a black skirt with black shoes over brown long socks.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective C. Wilcox at (786) 914-0867 or (305) 995-2677.

You can also contact Detective Wilcox at cwilcox@dadeschools.net.

